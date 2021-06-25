This weed is weird to me. I like it but I definitely do not love it. It takes weird to me, like actual cookies. I don't really like that but it's interesting. Anyway, this weed is almost pure body high for me. I get relaxed and and tingly. The more I smoke the more I tingle in my legs. Oddly, my mind feels super clear. I can literally do work, write an essay, call my mom, or whatever. TBH this is not a fun weed to smoke bc you dont even feel high in your brain, but it's probably a rly good weed to decompress w throughout the day or smoke right before bed.