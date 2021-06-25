Royal Cookies reviews
m........h
June 25, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Euphoric, calming, stress relief. This strain really is the best. Immediately you feel serene and colors pop. My whole body is benefiting from it. Good for soothing pain. Good for stress tension and stress headaches. I'm still able to function through work and family get-togethers. Phantom creeper. Makes it hard to stay concentrated on conversation but still enjoy sitting and enjoying people's presence. Working on journaling, and writing a cover letter for my resume.
j........o
March 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Purchased at my local medical cannabis dispensary. I have chronic low back pain from injury, I have PTSD, and IBS w/ nausea. This strain helps with all my issues, and is a favorite of mine. True to its Indica nature, it makes me feel relaxed. I feel reduced inflammation, and I'm able to sit for an extended period.
s........f
May 12, 2023
It has a curious buzz ae first. Wondering if you got stoned. Then you realise. Your are stoned.
i........v
February 8, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Very nice, relaxing, comes in slow. Helped my friend with period cramps and made my exam stress go away. Better in the evening.
A........2
March 2, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
This weed is weird to me. I like it but I definitely do not love it. It takes weird to me, like actual cookies. I don't really like that but it's interesting. Anyway, this weed is almost pure body high for me. I get relaxed and and tingly. The more I smoke the more I tingle in my legs. Oddly, my mind feels super clear. I can literally do work, write an essay, call my mom, or whatever. TBH this is not a fun weed to smoke bc you dont even feel high in your brain, but it's probably a rly good weed to decompress w throughout the day or smoke right before bed.
T........5
June 7, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Absolutely love it. Makes you forget about everything going on. Good or bad lol... I enjoy every min of the high it creates. Sometimes it leaves me feeling so relaxed and completely numb. I savor this strain. Unlike some of the other cookie strains I tried this one doesnt give me racing thoughts . It gives me a break from thinking too much.
K........9
April 18, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Pretty good. Hits you in your chest then goes to the head. A body buzz. Mind is free of every single thought. Tingly
J........s
May 25, 2021
Love the flavor. Robust and herbaceous. As the terp profile suggests. Peppery as well. Effects are very relaxing. Got a little foggy, but not super spaced out. Definitely indica leaning end of the day strain or if you’re hella stressed out. Enjoyable.