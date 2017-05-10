ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Royal Dwarf reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Dwarf.

Reviews

15

Avatar for Rastasushi
Member since 2018
Nice strain, but not very strong.Very relaxive and makes you very lazy and sleepy
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for bamf360
Member since 2017
I was red lining and pushing the envelope in work, stressed AF, shit sleep etc. Vaped a bowl, it was like a “wait a minute” kind of moment when it came over me. I concentrated on the important things like my children, wife, life and chicken wings. Slept better. Good strain in all aspects. Easy to ...
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Bigt0006
Member since 2017
Awesome strain. Only thing i found to be incorrect is the harvest time mine are on week 8 and still need atleast another week. Smells super lemony
Avatar for Carolito
Member since 2017
Mi primera auto floración, wow crece con una rapidez y fuerza increíbles. Excelente producción para una planta de menos de setenta centímetros. Solo me falta probarla, pero ya huele muy bien.
Photos

User uploaded image of Royal DwarfUser uploaded image of Royal DwarfUser uploaded image of Royal DwarfUser uploaded image of Royal DwarfUser uploaded image of Royal DwarfUser uploaded image of Royal DwarfUser uploaded image of Royal Dwarf
Avatar for willwills90
Member since 2015
Very nice strain, for an saliva dominant hybrid you still get physical effects, perfect balance in my opinion, my only reason for 4 stars is that the high isn't the longest but decent anyway
Avatar for BakedJoe
Member since 2016
Man this Royal dwarf had me higher than the rings of Jupiter!!! Long live the King
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for FightingDepression
Member since 2015
GigglyHappyRelaxed