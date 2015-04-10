We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Smooth, easy high for both mind and body. This is so smooth, it makes for a very pleasant smoke, with none of the harshness I see with some other strains. The high is smooth and easy too. I really love strains that produce a very manageable, clear headed high… and Royal Highness is exceptional in th...Read full review
My favorite strain is Critical Mass, and I wasn't able to find a clone of it to grow this year, so I was worried about my homegrown pickings (I grow four plants in my garden). But with this baby I think I'll be happy all year! I'm not the best at describing scents but I'd say fruit, funk, hops? Tast...Read full review