ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Royal Highness
  4. Reviews

Royal Highness reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Highness.

Effects

Show all
35 people reported 264 effects
Happy 68%
Energetic 60%
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 48%
Focused 40%
Anxiety 40%
Pain 37%
Stress 31%
Depression 25%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

45
Smooth, easy high for both mind and body. This is so smooth, it makes for a very pleasant smoke, with none of the harshness I see with some other strains. The high is smooth and easy too. I really love strains that produce a very manageable, clear headed high… and Royal Highness is exceptional in th...Read full review
Reported
feelings
This stuff makes for a good summertime high. Smells and tastes great and burns beautifully.Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
An absolute favorite! Always tastes great and a perfect head and body high:)Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Heady. Happy. Energy. Messes with coordination. Body buzz. Saw a car crash through a barricade on a residential street and don’t know if that actually happened.Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

Show all
I have this strain right now at 26.5 percent and it's great. the percent rating on this is not quite accurate.Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
I think that this weed is perfect to just chill with at home. It makes me feel like I’m high like a lifeguard chairRead full review
Reported
feelings
Smoking some now from a joint. Not noticing any immediate effects, although smells great. A little uplifted nice taste.Read full review
Reported
feelings
My favorite strain is Critical Mass, and I wasn't able to find a clone of it to grow this year, so I was worried about my homegrown pickings (I grow four plants in my garden). But with this baby I think I'll be happy all year! I'm not the best at describing scents but I'd say fruit, funk, hops? Tast...Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
1 of 6Next