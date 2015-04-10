ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 54 reviews

Royal Highness

Royal Highness

The award-winning Royal Highness was bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Its combination of Dancehall and Respect genetics express themselves in a nearly balanced THC:CBD ratio. The result is an active, energetic buzz that rewards consumers with a clear head along with its therapeutic qualities. The smooth flavors of Royal Highness bring to mind sweet fruit and skunky spice, making this strain an enjoyable answer to anxiety and chronic pain.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

35 people reported 264 effects
Happy 68%
Energetic 60%
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 48%
Focused 40%
Anxiety 40%
Pain 37%
Stress 31%
Depression 25%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

54
Wonderful strain. Uplifting head high at first, then 5-10 minutes later settles into something really nice, relaxing, happy, and very clearheaded and not Stoney. Found myself just kind of taking a sigh of relief and blissed out on life. Quick relief to back pain and symptoms of PTSD. No couch lock e...Read full review
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Great strain for people who suffer with anxiety, i usually get uncomfortable with higher thc strains but could smoke this all day, very nice clear headedness and relaxed vibes. Also if you smoked a high thc strain and felt panic or paranoid royal highness seems to bring you backdown nicely. Totally ...Read full review
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
I suffer from manic depression, migraines, PTSD, anxiety, fibromyalgia & arthritis. Baby listen! I've only had 3 bong hits so far and I'm about to cream my panties it's so good. no headache, no body pain, I'm super chill, but not sleepy. I feel mentally alert but not stressed. think of a marriage...Read full review
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Homegrow crop under HH Progrow400 led lights, nice nugs, got a sample from the dry room, after 4 days of drying. I didnt know what expect from a medical strain, I didnt have the idea of what expect from1:1 cbd:thc ratio strain. 2 hits in a bong, just sat in a nice chair, turned on the radio with nic...Read full review
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Usually I'm a high-THC person, so I wasn't expecting to feel much off this strain. After one bowl, though, I am feeling very nicely buzzed. Just the right amount of stoney feeling and none of couchlock. Great for doing some morning or day chores around the house. Would also recommend for those THC-u...Read full review
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Dancehall
parent
Strain
Royal Highness

