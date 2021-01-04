ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Royale With Cheese
Royale With Cheese

Royale With Cheese is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing MAC with Royal Goo. It’s a popular strain choice for fans of the movie Pulp Fiction. Royale with Cheese offers a unique terpene profile ranging from cookies to funky rare cheese.

