Royale With Cheese is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing MAC with Royal Goo. It’s a popular strain choice for fans of the movie Pulp Fiction. Royale with Cheese offers a unique terpene profile ranging from cookies to funky rare cheese.
Strain Details
