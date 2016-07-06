ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rubicon

Rubicon, 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup winner of Best CBD Flower, is a utilitarian indica-dominant hybrid. This 1:1 THC/CBD hybrid offers about 9% on either cannabinoid, creating a pleasant smoke for consumers seeking a mild body buzz with anti-inflammatory qualities. Use this strain to temper nausea and physical discomfort, or as an addition to any bowl or joint for complimentary CBD goodness.   

Avatar for kyleGHAD
Member since 2016
This strain keeps a clear headed, awakened high, no grogginess or "stoned stupid." Definitely and indica with its gentle body relaxation, a euphoric blanket of comfort tingles throughout my entire body. My mind is at ease, peaceful; as an anxious person this is heaven. I would recommend picking this...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for HMdoc420
Member since 2017
This strain is very good for when my back starts acting up and my arms and hands start to tingle and go numb. It is not too potent so it can be used at any time for myself. But it does help and keeps me pretty clear headed, but gives a nice little stone. I wish there were more potent 1 to 1 CBD and ...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for gemyni
Member since 2016
smoked my first joint of Rubicon just now. Got it from The Green Solution in Denver. I'm not that impressed. Its supposed to be an indica but I'm not feeling much of a body high. Not much of a high at all actually. Usually I only need 2-3 puffs to get super high and I smoked this whole joint and fee...
Relaxed
Avatar for MartineAiyana
Member since 2015
A solid cbd strain. Clear high, relaxed body, elevated spirits. I love using this during the day to help combat stress. It’s also great at night to to wind down with. A winner for me for sure.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for woundedwolf
Member since 2015
Rubicon is truly an answer for the question "What can make my pain subside or go away" and it makes your day!! Not much on taste but very good for pain!!!! Good to use first thing in the morning!!!
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
