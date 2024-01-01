stock photo similar to Runtz Carlton
Runtz Carlton
write a review
Runtz Carlton is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Runtz Carlton is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Runtz Carlton is a cross of White Runtz x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Runtz Carlton so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Runtz CarltonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Runtz Carlton products near you
Similar to Runtz Carlton near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—