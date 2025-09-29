Runtz Muffin reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Runtz Muffin.
Runtz Muffin strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Runtz Muffin strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
y........r
September 29, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
This is my first time writing for a strain, Runtz Muffins really left a mark on me. Im now writing this in my room, however me and my Mama (we both have our medical cards) were smoking in the car before coming inside for bed. My mom and I usually read reviews and as usually we were doing so on Runtz Muffins when we came across a review that we had to double read despite its length because of how confusing and utterly hilarious it was the same time. Beforehand we also had Mookie-somthing-something and then had around 3 bowls of the RM. The high of this strain is really nice, i can feel it in the back of my eyes. The taste of it is really nice, it didnt hurt my throat– cottonmouth sure– but my Mom didnt cough too much from what i remember since i still dont cough from smoking, im kinda just going based off what i remember. i feel focused which is rare, its rare that i have the ability to sort through what im feeling in a moment with my adhd seemingly having 15 tabs on the screen of my monitor which is brain, which is my adhd– never really being able to focus on just one tab. Now though its like i focus and still know what my next plans will be. After this ill smoke one more bowl of mookie- something- something out of my big bong while i turn on my current comfort show: Bojack Horseman. Well, fate awaits. Try this strain if you can, its worth it.
B........a
August 20, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry mouth
I was surprised by it's intensity. It provided a chilled relaxed talkative high. I haven't felt this from a couple of hits in a long time. If a novice. Go slow and designate a non participant driver please
j........d
July 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Dizzy
I recently had the pleasure of trying out the Runt Muffin weed strain, and I must say it was an incredibly enjoyable experience. Runt Muffin is a strain that offers a unique combination of effects that left me feeling both dizzy and euphoric, making for a truly delightful high. One notable aspect of Runt Muffin is its long-lasting effects. After just a few hits, I found myself immersed in a blissful state that lasted for hours. This is perfect for those looking for a strain that provides a sustained high, allowing you to fully enjoy the experience without constantly needing to re-up. The high from Runt Muffin leans more towards an energetic vibe. Instead of feeling heavy or couch-locked, I felt uplifted and motivated to engage in outdoor activities. Whether it was going for a hike, playing a sport, or simply enjoying nature, Runt Muffin enhanced the experience and provided a boost of energy that made everything more enjoyable. In terms of aroma and flavor, Runt Muffin has a distinct and pleasant profile. It offers a sweet and fruity scent that is reminiscent of freshly baked goods, with a hint of earthiness in the background. When smoked, the taste is equally delightful, providing a smooth and flavorful experience that leaves a pleasant aftertaste. Furthermore, Runt Muffin is a visually appealing strain. Its dense, frosty buds are often adorned with vibrant shades of green and purple, making it a treat for the eyes as well. Overall, Runt Muffin is a strain that I highly recommend for those seeking an enjoyable and energizing cannabis experience. Its long-lasting effects, combined with its euphoric and dizzying sensations, make it a perfect choice for outdoor activities. Whether you're planning a day out in nature or simply want to uplift your mood and stay motivated, Runt Muffin is sure to deliver a satisfying and memorable high
r........9
February 6, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
A sweet and sour smelling strain with sticky -dense nugs, covered in trichomes upon each layer as you break the nug open. After your first hit, it will hit you almost instantly with strong mental effects followed by an immediate body high. Runtz Muffin will have you feeling; relaxed, hungry and that typical classic stoned feeling, accompanied by an intense uplifted/euphoric feeling which may also lead to arousal. The aromatics of Runtz Muffin smell sweet with a hint of citrus and diesel. Very tasty stuff. I personally recommend this strain to experienced consumers as one bong hit for me almost does the job and I have been smoking everyday for almost ten years.
j........3
September 12, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
The best high I’ve ever had off any strain known to man
p........0
January 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain smells amazing, looks amazing, tastes fantastic, and Rocks my socks! Worth trying very potent and flavor city. Got more because it's so good. I could smoke Runtz Muffin on any occasion and it sparks that awesome high!
q........7
January 12, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
The taste is excellent! Something different if you like tasting different types of weed!
k........4
September 22, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
This is the high that you used to get when you were smoking at 16. If you wanna remember those good times, this is what you need.