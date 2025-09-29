This is my first time writing for a strain, Runtz Muffins really left a mark on me. Im now writing this in my room, however me and my Mama (we both have our medical cards) were smoking in the car before coming inside for bed. My mom and I usually read reviews and as usually we were doing so on Runtz Muffins when we came across a review that we had to double read despite its length because of how confusing and utterly hilarious it was the same time. Beforehand we also had Mookie-somthing-something and then had around 3 bowls of the RM. The high of this strain is really nice, i can feel it in the back of my eyes. The taste of it is really nice, it didnt hurt my throat– cottonmouth sure– but my Mom didnt cough too much from what i remember since i still dont cough from smoking, im kinda just going based off what i remember. i feel focused which is rare, its rare that i have the ability to sort through what im feeling in a moment with my adhd seemingly having 15 tabs on the screen of my monitor which is brain, which is my adhd– never really being able to focus on just one tab. Now though its like i focus and still know what my next plans will be. After this ill smoke one more bowl of mookie- something- something out of my big bong while i turn on my current comfort show: Bojack Horseman. Well, fate awaits. Try this strain if you can, its worth it.