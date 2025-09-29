Runtz Muffin
Runtz Muffin effects are mostly calming.
Runtz Muffin is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Orange Punch. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Runtz Muffin, before let us know! Leave a review.
Runtz Muffin strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Runtz Muffin strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Runtz Muffin strain reviews(41)
y........r
September 29, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
This is my first time writing for a strain, Runtz Muffins really left a mark on me. Im now writing this in my room, however me and my Mama (we both have our medical cards) were smoking in the car before coming inside for bed. My mom and I usually read reviews and as usually we were doing so on Runtz Muffins when we came across a review that we had to double read despite its length because of how confusing and utterly hilarious it was the same time. Beforehand we also had Mookie-somthing-something and then had around 3 bowls of the RM. The high of this strain is really nice, i can feel it in the back of my eyes. The taste of it is really nice, it didnt hurt my throat– cottonmouth sure– but my Mom didnt cough too much from what i remember since i still dont cough from smoking, im kinda just going based off what i remember. i feel focused which is rare, its rare that i have the ability to sort through what im feeling in a moment with my adhd seemingly having 15 tabs on the screen of my monitor which is brain, which is my adhd– never really being able to focus on just one tab. Now though its like i focus and still know what my next plans will be. After this ill smoke one more bowl of mookie- something- something out of my big bong while i turn on my current comfort show: Bojack Horseman. Well, fate awaits. Try this strain if you can, its worth it.
B........a
August 20, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry mouth
I was surprised by it's intensity. It provided a chilled relaxed talkative high. I haven't felt this from a couple of hits in a long time. If a novice. Go slow and designate a non participant driver please
j........d
July 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Dizzy
I recently had the pleasure of trying out the Runt Muffin weed strain, and I must say it was an incredibly enjoyable experience. Runt Muffin is a strain that offers a unique combination of effects that left me feeling both dizzy and euphoric, making for a truly delightful high. One notable aspect of Runt Muffin is its long-lasting effects. After just a few hits, I found myself immersed in a blissful state that lasted for hours. This is perfect for those looking for a strain that provides a sustained high, allowing you to fully enjoy the experience without constantly needing to re-up. The high from Runt Muffin leans more towards an energetic vibe. Instead of feeling heavy or couch-locked, I felt uplifted and motivated to engage in outdoor activities. Whether it was going for a hike, playing a sport, or simply enjoying nature, Runt Muffin enhanced the experience and provided a boost of energy that made everything more enjoyable. In terms of aroma and flavor, Runt Muffin has a distinct and pleasant profile. It offers a sweet and fruity scent that is reminiscent of freshly baked goods, with a hint of earthiness in the background. When smoked, the taste is equally delightful, providing a smooth and flavorful experience that leaves a pleasant aftertaste. Furthermore, Runt Muffin is a visually appealing strain. Its dense, frosty buds are often adorned with vibrant shades of green and purple, making it a treat for the eyes as well. Overall, Runt Muffin is a strain that I highly recommend for those seeking an enjoyable and energizing cannabis experience. Its long-lasting effects, combined with its euphoric and dizzying sensations, make it a perfect choice for outdoor activities. Whether you're planning a day out in nature or simply want to uplift your mood and stay motivated, Runt Muffin is sure to deliver a satisfying and memorable high