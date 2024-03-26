Runtz Punch reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
H........7
March 26, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Runtz Puncher has some crazy genetics and since Leafly doesn’t have the genes listed, here they are ;) 70% Indica / 30% Sativa Genetics Zkittlez x Gelato x Fruit Punch These genes alone should convince you to buy some amazing Runtz puncher
s........b
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Really interesting taste that I still don't really know how to describe. I hurt my shoulder a couple weeks ago and this helped a lot.
s........s
May 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Purchased in Amsterdam, perfectly cured. Easy on the throat and extremely pleasant effects. Best late at night, and will send you off into late night orbit quite nicely. Very warm and relaxing and smiley weed. No real munchies but everything tastes gorgeous. Music is very interesting, as are movies, as you get swept away with this magic cannabis. Top class!
S........i
December 1, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Sooooo gas tastes like a cup of punch