T........t
October 24, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain is my absolute favorite of the strains I've tried and in the last 4 years its been close to 50 or so different strains. It makes me giggly and aroused smiley and happy
S........c
September 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Not tooo shabby . Wirth a try if your an indica head
t........7
November 20, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is great. I’ve been using this strain as a mood lifter. I feel content and happy. I can feel it really heavy in my head and in my face. Tastes funky but it’s a wonderful strain.
S........r
September 4, 2022
I really enjoy the taste, and the uplifting effects it gives to me. Always seems to give me a positive outgoing experience. Feeling laid back, chill, and laughing. I really enjoy this strain. Arthritis pain seems to have diminished. The high for me feels floaty and living on a dream of fun fantastic memories of the past.
m........e
October 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I was diagnosed with arthritis and a degenerative L4/L5 disc which flared up with sciatia & excruciating pain. NOTHING helped the pain so after a little research & finding some at my favorite weed store for $10 1/8ths I was baked the minute I got out of bed & all day while out on medical. HIGHLY recommend for pain!
j........5
April 12, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
I like this one because it's an indica but it's not as heavy hitting as some of them! I can still function without getting sleepy right away, or just be couch locked if I want to. A few puffs should do the trick!
i........m
September 19, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
"Energetic to relaxed and euphoric to relaxed euphoric with waves of tingly" -me Initially smoking this strain was intense and heavy hitting as I'd only taken a handful of hits of molotov (a hit at a time, three times over the course of a month) after a 7 1/2 month hiatus . It was like it took 30 minutes to even feel the full effects of this strain and the was steadily increasing in intensity over the half hour. It was exactly how I describe it if you read my "to the point" version at the top.
s........e
November 10, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Had some of this when a friend picked it up from a dispo to bring camping. Was on special sellout sale (dispo was not going to be getting this strain anymore, was sold under house name) picked this up. Flavor wise not my favorite it's somewhere in the middle of the road for me. Effect wise this was great for hanging out and letting loose. Relax and laugh probably way too much lol. If you need a case of the giggles hardcore this is it at least for me it's the thing I remembered about this strain puffing away on it for a weekend before it was lost in time forever....... Until I see you in a dispo near by again friend!