Had some of this when a friend picked it up from a dispo to bring camping. Was on special sellout sale (dispo was not going to be getting this strain anymore, was sold under house name) picked this up. Flavor wise not my favorite it's somewhere in the middle of the road for me. Effect wise this was great for hanging out and letting loose. Relax and laugh probably way too much lol. If you need a case of the giggles hardcore this is it at least for me it's the thing I remembered about this strain puffing away on it for a weekend before it was lost in time forever....... Until I see you in a dispo near by again friend!