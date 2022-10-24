Russian Snow
Russian Snow is an intense, indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing old school classics White Widow and AK-49. Russian Snow is just as heavy as its parent strains, and named for its near-opaque layer of trichomes over light green buds that sprout bright orange hairs. The effects of Russian Snow are believed to be couchlock sedation and the giggles. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which exhibits an aroma with strong spicy and earthy notes; the flavor is almost bitter, with a subtle diesel aftertaste. Russian Snow has 17% THC. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Russian Snow for physical pain symptoms and mental health issues like anxiety. The original breeder of Russian Snow is Vision Seeds. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this strain!
