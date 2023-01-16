Was not impressed, got from Curaleaf in belmawr, nj , indoor grown there and there’s little holes all over most buds so I think so bug got into them but burned way too harsh and quickly, they might need to try need curing methods , like the “balloon bags” or whatever they are call because this bud was a letdown. Burnt up too quickly, too dry, too expensive, smell was not very pleasant and all Ned smells good, and was a lot different than last time I got school lunch when it first came out! Step it up Curaleaf? Spend the extra money and get a verano brand like the ice cream cake if you love indicas like me!

