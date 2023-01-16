School Lunch reviews
School Lunch strain effects
School Lunch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
r........a
January 16, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
I like the taste oddly enough (I've always liked the more earthy/tarry strains) but the smoke isn't as clean as I'd like. It does make me cough a lot on the reg, which isn't preferable. Worth the price at least, I did buy a couple g's of it on sale.
M........2
May 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
favorite weed of all time.
V........2
February 21, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
School Lunch #3 (thc 20) don't let the low thc level fool in you.
b........r
September 29, 2022
Energetic
Relaxed
Talkative
Dizzy
Was not impressed, got from Curaleaf in belmawr, nj , indoor grown there and there’s little holes all over most buds so I think so bug got into them but burned way too harsh and quickly, they might need to try need curing methods , like the “balloon bags” or whatever they are call because this bud was a letdown. Burnt up too quickly, too dry, too expensive, smell was not very pleasant and all Ned smells good, and was a lot different than last time I got school lunch when it first came out! Step it up Curaleaf? Spend the extra money and get a verano brand like the ice cream cake if you love indicas like me!