School Lunch
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Tar
Cheese
Woody
School Lunch effects are mostly energizing.
School Lunch strain effects
School Lunch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
School Lunch strain reviews(5)
r........a
January 16, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
I like the taste oddly enough (I've always liked the more earthy/tarry strains) but the smoke isn't as clean as I'd like. It does make me cough a lot on the reg, which isn't preferable. Worth the price at least, I did buy a couple g's of it on sale.
M........2
May 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
favorite weed of all time.
V........2
February 21, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
School Lunch #3 (thc 20) don't let the low thc level fool in you.