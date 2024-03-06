Scottie's Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Scottie's Cake.
Scottie's Cake strain effects
Scottie's Cake reviews
D........a
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’m in agreement with most others that this is a great medication. I find that it is very stony and euphoric (I’m 60+ and very high tolerance), but I can still get things done around the house. The cut I have is from TruMeds and tested at 26.4% THC. Buds are large, dark, and sticky. I’ll be looking for more of this. Enjoy 😉
n........n
February 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
For once this one felt just like it’s explained in the app. Euphoric high then super relaxed…perfect.
T........e
January 9, 2024
Creative
Happy
I smoked the flower in a simple 1 gram joint. The taste was mild yet pleasant. Earthy and slightly nutty with a satisfying yet subtle minty finish. The high was great! Not overpowering nor sedative, it helped me relax into my recliner fully awake and focus on a video game quite happily. I found my mind spinning some ideas, so I'm eager to try this strain before more creative endeavors.
t........0
November 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Super hashy flavour. Beautiful high
D........3
June 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
This, almost instantly, takes the load off. Relaxes my muscles and eases anxiety. Whew!
m........s
September 23, 2023
Just for reference I smoke daily, this has definitely been one of the more disappointing strains I've consumed in recent time
5........9
November 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Super dank , the brand I got the strain from was CAM, and it’s 46% total cannabinoids and it taste good . I can’t even explain All about the taste
K........0
August 15, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Its on my top 30 list. Had around 1am and was out by 2am. It did the job!!!