D........9
May 28, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
This is a great strain. I was hesitant at first to buy but you only live once. This weed hits! If your the indica type this is for you. My mind and my body is so relaxed but yet focused. Again great strain and is a must have! P.S.munchies like a mofo lol
j........2
October 24, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Shit slaps so hard. Got my friends and I so unbelievably high. Homework had to be forgone for the night
c........7
July 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
she made me sing and dance around my home. i feel lovely and free. reasonably recommended
J........4
April 22, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
It’s straight. Only reason I got it is because of the WWF wrestler
r........7
August 1, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
This strain reminded me of the old wrestler named Scotty 2 hotty, so I had to try it out since I'm an indica guy during the night. Definitely strong for sure and a good way to have a late night snack then hit the bed lol
b........d
July 6, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Im ngl i just wake and baked with this strain after buying it for the first time. very nice body full body high. got me blitzed after 2 bowls and usually I don’t get this high. definitely one of my favs now.
M........R
April 2, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Phenomenal tasting flower with hints of diesel and pepper. Euphoric body high and hyper focusing is really noticable.
l........e
January 28, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Going to bed 40 minutes after smoking. Here is my synopsis. Smoking experience: really harsh on my throat. Could definitely smell/taste the gassiness in the smoke. High Experience: Right after coming inside I took some time for it to kick in while I cleaned my bong and brushed my teeth. It definitely hit hard. Only half hour in. My effects now are, painless after a high pain day, dizziness, calmness, feeling confident in my appearance, dry mouth, tiredness.