Going to bed 40 minutes after smoking. Here is my synopsis. Smoking experience: really harsh on my throat. Could definitely smell/taste the gassiness in the smoke. High Experience: Right after coming inside I took some time for it to kick in while I cleaned my bong and brushed my teeth. It definitely hit hard. Only half hour in. My effects now are, painless after a high pain day, dizziness, calmness, feeling confident in my appearance, dry mouth, tiredness.