Scotty 2 Hotty is a blazing, indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Biscotti with Rainbow Chip. The effects of Scotty 2 Hotty are believed to be relaxing and euphoric, with the same tightly-packed olive and fern green buds of its Cookies family parents. Reviewers on Leafly say Scotty 2 Hotty makes them feel focused, relaxed and quite hungry. Scotty 2 Hotty can test as high as 29% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, for a sweet but gassy aroma and flavor of vanilla and notes of diesel. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for stress and moderate pain. The original breeder of Scotty 2 Hotty is Exotic Genetix.
Scotty 2 Hotty strain effects
Scotty 2 Hotty strain reviews
D........9
May 28, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
j........2
October 24, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
c........7
July 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly