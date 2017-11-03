Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Scout's Honor.
Reviews
21
dansmokesbigdoinks74
Member since 2019
This delightful strain turned a quiet night out at the bar with an old friend into a lively evening of discussion and laughter, both nostalgic and somehow the watershed of a new era of friendship. The crop that we sampled had the characteristic earthy and doughy scent, one moment reminiscent of warm...
Enjoyed this strain. Smooth kush smoke with sweet doughy overtones starts out low key buzz working up to a pretty heavy high if enough is smoked. Flexible high that can be social or if enough of this bud is ingested a flat out stoned. More netflix than knocked out. The flower is the cherry on top ...
scouts honor has been the best hybrid I've had in a while. one of my top favorite strains hands down. Definitely one of the most potent strains. This strain personally helps me with loss of appetite and soreness after workouts. Great muscle relaxer to me honestly!
I've been smoking on LAK strains for a minute but I just started smoking on Scouts Honor and I gotta say it became my favorite Hybrid as of now .. Its got a unique taste and the High last long and it broke down good I really enjoyed it .. Next time I'm there I have to get some more Scouts Honor. .. ...
What can I say about this strain, in my opinion is tied with blood walker. It has a relaxing and highly sedative effects. This bud has a sweet herbal pine flavor,The aroma is earthy and sweet, very high thc levels!!!
This is my favorite strain out of all the bomb boxed strains at Los Angeles Kush. The Og smell and doughy taste makes the scouts honor a tasty treat. Speaking of treats, make sure you get your self some because you'll get the munchies lol the high sets you in a chill relaxed mood with out feeling to...
10/10 My personal go to; An absolute classic strain and a must try for any one new to cannabis
Beautiful structured frosty buds with purple hues a pungent earthy aroma definitely an OG feel with a cookie taste to it. Perfect hybrid to unwind.