Secret Breakfast reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Secret Breakfast.
Secret Breakfast strain effects
Secret Breakfast reviews
g........0
Yesterday
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Smells and tastes the same, The Smell has taken over my myron glass, Smells like really tasty vaporub. Or a Pungent diesel, sour apple radioactive Minty Cookie. Very Similar to one of my favourite, Thin Mint, GG4 cross, Glookies. Give it a try if you like to smoke clean and stank at the same time.