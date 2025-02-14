Secret Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Secret Cookies.
Secret Cookies strain effects
Reported by 28 real people like you
Secret Cookies strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 13% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Secret Cookies reviews
h........5
February 14, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
it's a bit of a cough because of the diesel but I do love the strain perfect for watching movies perfect for going on picnics adventures concert is very energetic very positive thinking makes me wanna go out there and get things done flavors are pretty great berry and coffee and that diesel that kicks in is fantastic
J........9
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Don't pass on this one buetiful buds blonde with dark spots kinda a dark purple . Soon as I opened the bag I got knocked over by the smell of skunk this one is very loud old school smokers would love this one . Hit me in the head a little but it was a euporic buzz but didn't make me tired . If u like dank skunky tasting bud this one is for you
N........j
June 18, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I smoked a half gram preroll of this strain from Harbor House Collective and was amazed at how sweet and spicy the jay was. A strong but focused stone ensued. Also the length of the high was much better than average with a nice relaxed feeling produced at the end. A big thumbs up!
d........c
October 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I'm positive this strand is the original girl scout cookies. If I'm wrong someone let me know but the high was so similar and the taste and smell was exactly the same. When I picked them up at the shop the aroma immediately made me think of GSC. Very good, very mellow smooth high and nice finish, not to heavy as some Indicas. Highly recommend
s........2
April 20, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Gummed up the paper on j, immediately on first drag, and this strain hits u hard on first few tokes, blinded me right of the rip!!! Strong 💪🪨 had to double bag, was like a 🦨
M........k
February 3, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
Smoked 1.5g of this in 2 joints. Relaxed yet focused, the smoke is pungent and the aftertaste is a quite pleasant mix of berries, tree fruit and citrus. Good hybrid for chilling or, with enough, catching a couchlock. Getting some Doritos rn got the munchies
h........3
September 14, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This reminds me a lot of the old blue dream. Really balanced, relaxed but I still want to do household chores without discontent. This may be one of my favs. The smoke smells like berries and kief. Mine tasted lightly of diesel and more berry. If you see it. Try it.
a........3
September 9, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Man this strain is pressure. I would recommend this at night time unless you are a seasoned in the game. I have sat in the same spot for ar least 2hrs.