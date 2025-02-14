Secret Cookies
Hybrid
Relaxed
Euphoric
Focused
Coffee
Diesel
Berry
Secret Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Secret Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Secret Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Secret Cookies strain effects
Reported by 28 real people like you
Secret Cookies strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 13% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Secret Cookies strain reviews(28)
h........5
February 14, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
it's a bit of a cough because of the diesel but I do love the strain perfect for watching movies perfect for going on picnics adventures concert is very energetic very positive thinking makes me wanna go out there and get things done flavors are pretty great berry and coffee and that diesel that kicks in is fantastic
J........9
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Don't pass on this one buetiful buds blonde with dark spots kinda a dark purple . Soon as I opened the bag I got knocked over by the smell of skunk this one is very loud old school smokers would love this one . Hit me in the head a little but it was a euporic buzz but didn't make me tired . If u like dank skunky tasting bud this one is for you
N........j
June 18, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I smoked a half gram preroll of this strain from Harbor House Collective and was amazed at how sweet and spicy the jay was. A strong but focused stone ensued. Also the length of the high was much better than average with a nice relaxed feeling produced at the end. A big thumbs up!