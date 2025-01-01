Selva
Selva is a relatively rare and unknown hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jungle Breath and Wilson. In 2024, the top breeder Masonic Seed Co is known for his "Selva." The word "Selva" means a tract of land in the Amazon. There may be other older cultivars also named Selva. Leave a review if you've grown or tried Selva.
