HybridTHC 20%CBD

Wilson

aka Wilson Zero, Wilson! Zero

Wilson is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of (Papaya x Banana OG) x Tropicana Cookies. This strain is also known as Wilson Zero and Wilson! Zero. Wilson can produce up to 27% THC but has a lower average, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate consumers or those looking for a mild high. Leafly customers tell us Wilson's effects include feeling hungry, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wilson when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Wilson features flavors like cheese, apricot, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Wilson typically ranges from $5-$10 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wilson, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Wilson strain effects

Reported by 22 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Wilson strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Wilson strain reviews22

May 25, 2022
I suffer from extreme anxiety this strain actually healthy pulled my head out of my ass from time to time if you have anxiety you might want to try it small doses in the beginning you know how it is I'm dabbing this shit. Very smooth taste easy on the palate really clean earthy sweet exhale.
18 people found this helpful
January 3, 2022
Apple slices and cheese smoked this this with an Area 51 high hemp 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
12 people found this helpful
March 23, 2022
Amazing!!!! Tropical flavors!! I feel like an air head... It very calming talkative and eat food kind of herb. You just have to try it... You wont be mad at it....
8 people found this helpful
