Wilson
aka Wilson Zero, Wilson! Zero
Wilson is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of (Papaya x Banana OG) x Tropicana Cookies. This strain is also known as Wilson Zero and Wilson! Zero. Wilson can produce up to 27% THC but has a lower average, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate consumers or those looking for a mild high. Leafly customers tell us Wilson's effects include feeling hungry, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wilson when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Wilson features flavors like cheese, apricot, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Wilson typically ranges from $5-$10 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wilson, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to WilsonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Wilson strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wilson products near you
Similar to Wilson near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—