Serpentine OG

Serpentine OG effects are mostly energizing.

Serpentine OG is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Serpentine OG. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Serpentine OG effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric

Serpentine OG reported flavors

Flowery
100% of people taste the flavor flowery
Lime
100% of people taste the flavor lime
Orange
100% of people taste the flavor orange

Serpentine OG reviews1

