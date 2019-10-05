Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Advanced Seeds, Shark Widow crosses Shark with White Widow to create an indica powerhouse that produces big, dense buds with tremendous resin production. Expect the strain to put out a tangy yet sweet, fruity flavor. Shark Widow is a great strain for anyone looking to drop into a calming evening with a long-lasting sedative high that may put your body at ease and calm your mind.