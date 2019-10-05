ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shark Widow
  • Leafly flower of Shark Widow

Hybrid

Shark Widow

Shark Widow

Bred by Advanced Seeds, Shark Widow crosses Shark with White Widow to create an indica powerhouse that produces big, dense buds with tremendous resin production. Expect the strain to put out a tangy yet sweet, fruity flavor. Shark Widow is a great strain for anyone looking to drop into a calming evening with a long-lasting sedative high that may put your body at ease and calm your mind. 

 

Reviews

1

Avatar for Millz1090
Member since 2019
Fire flames big dense beautiful frosted buds wish I had tons of this😞*
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Shark Widow