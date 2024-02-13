Sherbet Punch reviews
Sherbet Punch strain effects
Sherbet Punch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........9
February 13, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
This is by far the craziest strain i have ever smoked and it is EXTREMELY potent like if i pressed my finger down on the nugs it would stick to my finger and be hard to shake off , i have a relatively average tolerance but half a joint of it almost made me throw up bc it was that strong like this is not a strain to mess with and if you live in an apartment i wouldnt recommend thia strain bc it has a really wrong smell but overall the effects are good and if i was to guess its abt 30 -35% thc 10/10 strain
B........1
February 6, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This stuff looks lovely, tastes lovely and leaves you feeling lovely. Doesn't knock you out or anything but is a very moreish pleasant smoke. I could literally smoke it all day long, I definitely will. X