This is by far the craziest strain i have ever smoked and it is EXTREMELY potent like if i pressed my finger down on the nugs it would stick to my finger and be hard to shake off , i have a relatively average tolerance but half a joint of it almost made me throw up bc it was that strong like this is not a strain to mess with and if you live in an apartment i wouldnt recommend thia strain bc it has a really wrong smell but overall the effects are good and if i was to guess its abt 30 -35% thc 10/10 strain