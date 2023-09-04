Shoki reviews
p........r
September 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Great bang for your buck… super mellow and body numbing mind elevating a true hybrid.
p........7
Today
Happy
Tingly
I've tried a lot of different strains searching for something to help manage disabling chronic and acute pain due to many serious injuries, arthritis, and Fibromyalgia as narcotics and other medical options have not worked. This strain does not make me sleepy, and I must limit its bedtime use to avoid overstimulation.
T........9
August 16, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Absolutely Amazing across the board! Definitely worth the money, tastes just as said in the description over and above expectations! Would definitely recommend to people who are looking to definitely mellow out for the evening!
j........6
December 17, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Grape leaves smoked in diesel exhaust. Something likeable about it.