  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Shrieker

Shrieker

HybridTHC 13%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
No effects reported

Shrieker is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Shrieker - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Shrieker effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 3 effects
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Shrieker

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Shrieker reviews

