Avatar for Eyesofchaos
Member since 2019
A kick to the head but can also give you a nice body high. Felt in more in the head though. I can see why it's named Sidetracked!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Johnnytbyrd
Member since 2017
Classic musky, peppery Portland dank strain with a aroma that will take you back to the house parties before the tech takeover and condo whitewash.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for JazztobaccOG
Member since 2017
Despite its name, Sidetracked gives a wonderfully focused, buzzing sativa high. Spicy and complex terpene profile with overtones of diesel. The THC numbers are definitely in the high 20s on this one. Overall it has great taste, energetic high and long lasting effects, I would recommend for any flo...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
