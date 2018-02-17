Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Despite its name, Sidetracked gives a wonderfully focused, buzzing sativa high. Spicy and complex terpene profile with overtones of diesel.
The THC numbers are definitely in the high 20s on this one.
Overall it has great taste, energetic high and long lasting effects, I would recommend for any flo...