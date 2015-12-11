ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sierra Mist reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sierra Mist.

Avatar for Puppybutt69
Member since 2017
Probably my favorite taste wise. I find it to be distinctively earthy actually.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Weatie
Member since 2016
Absolutely wonderful strain, definitely something I like to smoke to wind down after a long day at work and it has a very pungent but wonderful smell.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for radicalrainyy
Member since 2016
my favorite strand by far in a long ass time! I never leave reviews or even brag about the bud I get... but this strand is F-ing incredible! gives you an amazing head high like a good sativa should but also relaxes your body like a good indica should. it's the best of both weed worlds. everybody nee...
Avatar for Wildwoodfinder
Member since 2016
Beautiful uplifting plant with a pleasant taste and it smokes real smooth you know what I'm saying its some good shit!!!!!!!!
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Leonic
Member since 2016
Best shit I've smoked in a long time !!! Good fucking shit I'm telling you hahaha. It makes you very active tho so more on the sativa side. Smoked 2 hits from the bong, got littt fuckkkk Hahsg.. lol good shit man
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for twil19
Member since 2015
Great sativa-dominant hybrid. You feel the cerebral effects immediately after hitting this bud. Honestly smells just like the soda does, such lemon-limey goodness :) Didn't hurt my throat and tastes just like it smells from a clean bowl. I bought a zip for $180 from Patients in Mind in Sacramento (s...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NoodleNut
Member since 2015
Rarely stumble upon this flower. Smoke is great, higher is even better. Very relaxing and thought provoking.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for chupadroops
Member since 2014
gives a quick hit and makes your mind explode. your brain would be heavy and woozy but at the same time euphoric.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy