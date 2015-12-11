Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
my favorite strand by far in a long ass time! I never leave reviews or even brag about the bud I get... but this strand is F-ing incredible! gives you an amazing head high like a good sativa should but also relaxes your body like a good indica should. it's the best of both weed worlds. everybody nee...
Best shit I've smoked in a long time !!! Good fucking shit I'm telling you hahaha. It makes you very active tho so more on the sativa side. Smoked 2 hits from the bong, got littt fuckkkk Hahsg.. lol good shit man
Great sativa-dominant hybrid. You feel the cerebral effects immediately after hitting this bud. Honestly smells just like the soda does, such lemon-limey goodness :) Didn't hurt my throat and tastes just like it smells from a clean bowl. I bought a zip for $180 from Patients in Mind in Sacramento (s...