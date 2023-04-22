Silly Susan reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Silly Susan.
Silly Susan strain effects
Silly Susan strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........3
April 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
really strong, heavy strain. it's a euphoric indica.
x........x
March 26, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
I agree. It’s definitely a relaxed, calming, numbing mental high that has your body all tingly at the same time. Kinda uplifting… and if you’re lucky enough to be in a good mood beforehand, it can definitely be one of those strains that if you find the right meme or movie scene, you’ll totally laugh your ass off for like 15 minutes straight. (Mine was a Hocus Pocus moment.)
m........h
October 7, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very relaxing. Relieves anxiety/panic attacks instantly. Calming, euphoric, happy, numb and tingly.