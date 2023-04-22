I agree. It’s definitely a relaxed, calming, numbing mental high that has your body all tingly at the same time. Kinda uplifting… and if you’re lucky enough to be in a good mood beforehand, it can definitely be one of those strains that if you find the right meme or movie scene, you’ll totally laugh your ass off for like 15 minutes straight. (Mine was a Hocus Pocus moment.)

2 people found this helpful helpful report