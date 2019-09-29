ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Silver L.A.

Cannabinoids

Big colas come from Silver L.A., an indica cross of Silver Bubble and L.A. Confidential. The strain takes the welcoming piney and skunky aroma from L.A. Confidential and adds spicy and hazy undertones from Silver Bubble, making for a mouthwatering combination. Not for the faint of heart, its potent high may put you down for a full night’s rest. Look for Silver L.A. as a concentrate, as the flavor profile makes for a delicious dab.

 

Reviews

2

Avatar for downinahole
Member since 2019
This weed is the truth! Hard hitting high. Tastes tremendous.
Lineage

First strain parent
Silver Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Silver L.A.