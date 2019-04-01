Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a great sativa and is a must try! I chose this strain because I'm a big fan of sativas. I typically go for either Green crack or Durban Poison but my goto dispensary had a crazy deal on this flower so I decided to give it a try.
The taste is almost diesel like. I wouldn't say it's the best...
A truly beautiful morning sativa with an uplifting euphoric and soaring feel. The effects come on smooth and put a smile on your face quickly. Great for depression, appetite, lethargy and for Crohns patients like myself who desire a boost of creative energy with their pain relief. Sour fruit pungenc...