Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Originally grown by Stoned Chicken Ranch Silverfalls kush was developed for locals in the area but grew fast in popularity with surrounding dispensary's. Selected for its pain killing abilities and growth characteristics Silverfalls grows tall with a heavy yield and finishes early in the outdoor sea...