Silverfalls Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Silverfalls Kush.

Reviews

5

Avatar for RAGEOWL
Member since 2016
great strain for pain relief her parents are big bud afghani kush (aka afghan big bud) and medicine woman. this strain hits hard whether it's grown indoors or out
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Rickyboobiesmokesdoobies
Member since 2016
It was sweet and smooth with a stable indica and sativa blend. Tastes like a mellow pineapple tinge and a woody under tone, with a deep sweet aroma!
feelings
Avatar for valleytheonly
Member since 2016
I came up with all of my million dollar ideas with this stuff
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Deathbykittens
Member since 2016
Great strain, tasted good. Small green nugs, slightly sweet taste. Would recommend.
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for RAGEOWL
Member since 2016
Originally grown by Stoned Chicken Ranch Silverfalls kush was developed for locals in the area but grew fast in popularity with surrounding dispensary's. Selected for its pain killing abilities and growth characteristics Silverfalls grows tall with a heavy yield and finishes early in the outdoor sea...
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy