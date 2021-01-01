Single Scoop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Single Scoop.
Single Scoop effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 7 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Single Scoop near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.