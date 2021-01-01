Loading…

Single Scoop reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Single Scoop.

Single Scoop effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 7 effects
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety

