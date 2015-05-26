Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skydog.
Reviews
26
Stere0killa
Member since 2018
Top 3 of all time. beautiful mellow high that picks you up right off the first few tokes and keeps you in a glowing aura type high that is hard to find. Perfect flowers just oodled with crystals. You just cant go wrong with a cone full of skydog. 👌
As an avid indica fan this was the right strain for me, very heavy behind the eyes combined with full body relaxation. The smell is quite pungent with a strong emphasis on sweetness combined with skunky notes. As for the taste it was on the stronger side and pungent but a good change. The high was ...
Skydog provides a very mellow, relaxing high with good pain relief. It's best consumed in the evenings when you plan to stay in. It did make me feel sleepy within about an hour after vaping. Overall a stellar strain for pain relief and to facilitate sleep. Would recommend :o)