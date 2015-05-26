ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Skydog
  4. Reviews

Skydog reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skydog.

Reviews

26

Avatar for Stere0killa
Member since 2018
Top 3 of all time. beautiful mellow high that picks you up right off the first few tokes and keeps you in a glowing aura type high that is hard to find. Perfect flowers just oodled with crystals. You just cant go wrong with a cone full of skydog. 👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for mptc651
Member since 2017
very relaxing high. only smoked half a bowl n was lit for a lil bit. high didn't last more than a few hours. definitely help with inflammation n pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bge1342
Member since 2016
Excellent flavor and head!!! Tried CO2 shatter and was really surprised. Excellent pain treatment for my injury. Would compare the pain treatment as if u took a Vicodin. Go MMJ!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Riddlechip
Member since 2016
As an avid indica fan this was the right strain for me, very heavy behind the eyes combined with full body relaxation. The smell is quite pungent with a strong emphasis on sweetness combined with skunky notes. As for the taste it was on the stronger side and pungent but a good change. The high was ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of SkydogUser uploaded image of SkydogUser uploaded image of SkydogUser uploaded image of Skydog
more
photos
Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Skydog provides a very mellow, relaxing high with good pain relief. It's best consumed in the evenings when you plan to stay in. It did make me feel sleepy within about an hour after vaping. Overall a stellar strain for pain relief and to facilitate sleep. Would recommend :o)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for FRANKENLOVER
Member since 2015
Pretty crystals; harsh diesel taste; overall, helped me sink down into the darkness after a stressful day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Potheadpotsmoker
Member since 2015
Got some and it has lasted me a good while, unlike other strains! Does give some harsh dry mouth but the high lasts!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry