Slap Wagon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slap Wagon.
Slap Wagon strain effects
Slap Wagon strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........7
December 15, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Slap wagon is an amazing strain. The scent when opeing the jar is pleasantly potent & I soon realized this strain can be useful as aromatherapy by simplysniffing the jar to help relax the mind & body. After one puff, I was in pure bliss, the stress & anxiety of the day melted away. I had energy ti cook dinner for my family & an appetite to have a few bites as well as my tube feed smoothie. My bodyis pain free & mind at ease!
w........8
November 30, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
One of my go to for sure! Nice and skunky.
j........1
June 18, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
The smell alone of this strain is intoxicating, makes the whole room smell fruity. I would smoke a 1g packed cone, half after work and half before dinner. I did this for a week and it definitely improved my sleeping. It was enough to focus on making dinner playing a game for an hour or two then slept pretty deep. Also helped with pain. It creeps in pretty quick too and feel happy. A little went a long ways for me as an intermediate smoker. I was impressed by how strong it is.
t........1
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
One of the best strains you can get! Don’t miss out on this one. I’m a frequent smoker and this stuff always helps.
j........f
November 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
My favorite strain of all time
J........y
June 18, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Uplifted
All I can say is it’s a great strain smell 10/10 Smokes 10/10