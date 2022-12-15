The smell alone of this strain is intoxicating, makes the whole room smell fruity. I would smoke a 1g packed cone, half after work and half before dinner. I did this for a week and it definitely improved my sleeping. It was enough to focus on making dinner playing a game for an hour or two then slept pretty deep. Also helped with pain. It creeps in pretty quick too and feel happy. A little went a long ways for me as an intermediate smoker. I was impressed by how strong it is.

