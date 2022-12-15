Slap Wagon
Slap Wagon effects are mostly energizing.
Slap Wagon is an indica-leaning hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Tina with Triple OG. Buyers can expect big, dense buds in shades of dark green and orange. The effects of Slap Wagon are believed to be sedating, giggly and arousing. Medical marijuana patients say Slap Wagon helps with anxiety, pain, and muscle spasms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Slap Wagon, before, let us know and leave a review. Slap Wagon is believed to test at 27% THC with a strong, ammonia nose with underlying citrus notes. The dominant terpenes of this strain are caryophyllene and limonene. The original breeder of Slap Wagon is Exotic Genetix.
Slap Wagon strain effects
Slap Wagon strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
