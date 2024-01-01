stock photo similar to Sleepin Tiger
Sleepin Tiger
write a review
Sleepin Tiger is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Sleepin Tiger is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Sleepin Tiger is a cross of Lemon Pastries x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Sleepin Tiger so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sleepin TigerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sleepin Tiger products near you
Similar to Sleepin Tiger near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—