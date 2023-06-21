Sleepy Joe OG reviews
Sleepy Joe OG strain effects
Sleepy Joe OG strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
m........0
June 21, 2023
Happy
Hungry
After we killed the zāzā, my best friend was greeted by his Crush walking by, he greeted back with an Chubaca voiceline… 10/10
n........0
August 2, 2024
Giggly
Happy
This is my favorite. Amazing strain. One of the best tasting strains I've ever had and packs one hell of a punch. This doesn't just do a number, it's more of a mathematical equation.
l........9
June 3, 2024
Happy
Hungry
This should be called hype Joe.. bro needs this on the campaign trail. it just makes you sprung and want to smoke more of it until its gone.. Some indicas do this, its like your bodies like oh shit yes give me more of that. Didn't make me sleepy or anything like that, i just played with my cat.
d........7
November 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is a great evening time strain when I’m chilling after work. After smoking this it’s time to turn on the 2K and hop into the rec.
l........r
May 31, 2023
As soon as I find this I'm smoking it
a........t
Today
Aroused
Hungry
Anxious
Dry eyes
nasty flavor puhhsahh oder
t........1
November 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
The experience is in the name , if you’re having troubles sleeping or eating , get a good lung full or 2