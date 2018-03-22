ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Slice of Heaven is a delicious hybrid cross created by Pollen Nation Elite Genetics out of Windsor, Colorado. This strain combines ICED Grapefruit and Pollen Nation’s own Skwurl Killer. Its aroma is a mixture of fuel, sweet fruit, and bright citrus, speaking to a complex and unique terpene profile. Slice of Heaven’s abundant yield following its flowering cycle of 9 to 10 weeks make it an enticing and welcome resident in any grower’s garden.

Avatar for el sebo
Member since 2018
I'm not sure if it's the same stuff I picked up in Vegas but if it is this is by far one of my favorite strains. It made my vacation the memorable event that it came out to be. The quality is amazing overall. It's got looks, smell and leaves a surprisingly good aftertaste in your mouth compared to o...
Avatar for wathebiz
Member since 2018
My folks told me they had a new menu in and first brand he said was slice of heaven. I immediately looked it up on ILeafly and noticed there was no pics or barely any reviews for the strain so I said that’s what I’ll get and wasn’t disappointed 😊. It is a mild light smoke that hits very smooth and ...
Lineage

Strain parent
ICED Grapefruit
parent
Strain
Slice of Heaven