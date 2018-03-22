Slice of Heaven is a delicious hybrid cross created by Pollen Nation Elite Genetics out of Windsor, Colorado. This strain combines ICED Grapefruit and Pollen Nation’s own Skwurl Killer. Its aroma is a mixture of fuel, sweet fruit, and bright citrus, speaking to a complex and unique terpene profile. Slice of Heaven’s abundant yield following its flowering cycle of 9 to 10 weeks make it an enticing and welcome resident in any grower’s garden.
Slice of Heaven
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Slice of Heaven