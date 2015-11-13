ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. ICED Grapefruit
  • Leafly flower of ICED Grapefruit

Hybrid

ICED Grapefruit

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

ICED Grapefruit

ICED Grapefruit by Female Seeds is a hybrid strain that brings together genetics from ICE and Grapefruit. The resulting hybrid leans slightly to the sativa side, offering uplifting and happy effects that keep positivity flowing. The physically relaxing qualities of this strain come from its ICE parent, an indica-dominant hybrid cherished for its sedating effects. Both parents come through in the flavor as hashy notes intermix with sweet citrus and fruit. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

116 reported effects from 43 people

    Reviews

    58

    Show all

    Avatar for Tinkerbelles
    Member since 2016
    I have tried many strains to find this one. For me, it does more for my chronic nausea, migraines, pain, and stress than any other strain. Nothing else has come close. I found some that helped for awhile then didn't. This is my Energizer Bunny; it keeps working for me. Just one hit is all it takes t...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    Relaxed
    Avatar for levitaylor78
    Member since 2016
    grown well this bud produces thick and heavy nuts. The smell she gives off is delicious during flower. scents of grape then the grapefruit powers through. A good anytime smoke for me can leave me a little sedated tho after a toke too many and a head rush. good for pain and social activity if not a...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxed
    Avatar for TCRKM
    Member since 2016
    head high, laughed alot, probably annoyed others
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for McSplif
    Member since 2016
    nice day time strain. while I received "Super ICED Grapefruit" from my local dispensary. this is the closest strain. Super flavorful looks a little weird. like color wise. but smoke is very nice. I'm notorious for mixing my strains and I love love love blue dream and the iced grapefruit togethe...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
    Avatar for kushpuppy3
    Member since 2016
    Great cerebral high with uplifting effects. I was impressed with the aroma and fruity taste. A great hybrid option when you want to relax the body but keep the mind alert.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Ice
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Grapefruit
    parent
    Strain
    ICED Grapefruit
    Strain child
    Slice of Heaven
    child

    New Strains Alert: Orange Creamsicle, Bluniverse, ICED Grapefruit, 3D CBD, and More
    New Strains Alert: Orange Creamsicle, Bluniverse, ICED Grapefruit, 3D CBD, and More