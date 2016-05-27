ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Slimer OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slimer OG.

Avatar for Steelcityhaze412
Member since 2018
great perfect blend for me being a indica fan
Avatar for wuyang
Member since 2018
For me it was just ok once I got beyond those sweet looking buds and amazing taste. The high was average low key, yet smooth and mellow.
Avatar for Meow420unicorn
Member since 2019
tasty &amp; potent!
Avatar for Gypsyspirit0921
Member since 2019
Got an eighth from Smokey Point. Pungent, hard hitter. Powdery buds. I could sleep on this strain and it definitely gives me an appetite. Uplifting yet chill.
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Unishka
Member since 2018
Helped with art and seeing. Didn’t make me feel high.
Avatar for ImKEELEnit
Member since 2019
Decent strain but not my favorite. Has a strong citrus and/or piney taste. Citrus smell. Buds look good with some crystals coating them.
Avatar for Diabeeteeze13
Member since 2018
WARNING! I highly wouldn't recommend this if your single or dont get laid. Every time I smoked this strain, I got super kinky and horny and just made me hate being single. overall great high! this is the shit you would smoke with your bae and do super kinky shit all. night. looong!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted