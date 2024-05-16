Slush Puppy reviews
Slush Puppy strain effects
Slush Puppy reviews
e........k
May 16, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Alright, gather 'round, my fellow stoners, 'cause we're about to dive deep into the cosmic abyss with Slush Puppy! First things first, that head high? Oh boy, it's like a whirlwind of thoughts swirling around in your brain, hitting you with existential questions faster than you can say 'dude, pass the chips.' Seriously, it's like diving headfirst into the deep end of the universe and coming back with more questions than answers. And let's not forget about this heavy hitter. One puff and you're on cloud nine, riding the wave of euphoria straight to la-la land. It's like the Hulk of the weed world, smashing through your worries and leaving you in a blissful haze. But wait, there's more! That body high? It's like a warm hug from a cosmic teddy bear, wrapping you in a blanket of tingles and relaxation. It's like every cell in your body is doing a happy dance, celebrating the beauty of existence. So, if you're ready to ponder the mysteries of the universe while basking in the glow of pure bliss, then Slush Puppy is your go-to strain. Just remember to pack some snacks for the journey, 'cause you're gonna need 'em. 🌌🤔💫
l........o
June 18, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Well, I’ll tell ya right now that my review isn’t going to come close to the journey that the first reviewer lead us through, but I will say that that review is what made me pick up Slush Puppy today! When I took my first hit, my boyfriend was anxiously looking for something, slamming each cupboard he opened, pacing.. all which was making ME anxious! So, I packed up the bubbler & stressfully took a rip to calm myself down, so I wouldn’t lose my sh*t on my man! All be damned if it didn’t work like a charm. I’m currently sitting on the couch with my dogs, typing this, and I’m chillin, y’all! I was feeling tired beforehand, but now I feel good. I’m a daily smoker, so getting this nice head high & its effects, from one hit, is money well spent! So nutshell, go for it. If you have anxiety & just need to chill tf out, light ‘er up. If you want to be in a better mood, do it to it. Good stuff. 10/10.