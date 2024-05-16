stock photo similar to Slush Puppy
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Slush Puppy
aka Slush Puppies
Slush Puppy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snow Dog and 3 Chems. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Slush Puppy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mycotek, the average price of Slush Puppy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Slush Puppy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slush Puppy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Slush Puppy strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Slush Puppy strain reviews2
e........k
May 16, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
l........o
June 18, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry