Well, I’ll tell ya right now that my review isn’t going to come close to the journey that the first reviewer lead us through, but I will say that that review is what made me pick up Slush Puppy today! When I took my first hit, my boyfriend was anxiously looking for something, slamming each cupboard he opened, pacing.. all which was making ME anxious! So, I packed up the bubbler & stressfully took a rip to calm myself down, so I wouldn’t lose my sh*t on my man! All be damned if it didn’t work like a charm. I’m currently sitting on the couch with my dogs, typing this, and I’m chillin, y’all! I was feeling tired beforehand, but now I feel good. I’m a daily smoker, so getting this nice head high & its effects, from one hit, is money well spent! So nutshell, go for it. If you have anxiety & just need to chill tf out, light ‘er up. If you want to be in a better mood, do it to it. Good stuff. 10/10.