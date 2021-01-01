Slymeball is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chernobyl with Professor Moriarty. This strain features grape and lime flavors with just a hint of skunk. Growers say this strain puts out high quality results without forgoing quality. Slymeball buds have a thick and spongy texture with shades of purple and light green.
Strain Details
