Smacks strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Talkative

Euphoric

November 7, 2023
Very lemony smell upon opening the jar, buds are aromatic, sweet and tender to the touch. Smooth smoke, like Sade sang “smooth operator”. Amazing, relaxed, pain and anxiety free just moments after hittin the bong. I feel happy, at peace and grounded like my Birkenstocks ❤️
4 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
just smoked a small bowl and it has really helped my pain from inflammation. and I'm really relaxed now. the first hit had a nutmeg taste and was really smooth. the buds are a beautiful orange and yellow and covered in white crystals. it has a minty and earth scent. very nice.
3 people found this helpful
November 3, 2023
Not really sure how it happened but I ended up with a couple seeds from some smacks that came from a dispensary and when I harvested it I was pleasantly surprised and I've also kept a mother and cloned her several times
1 person found this helpful

