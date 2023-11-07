Smacks reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Smacks.
Smacks strain effects
Smacks reviews
j........h
November 7, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Very lemony smell upon opening the jar, buds are aromatic, sweet and tender to the touch. Smooth smoke, like Sade sang “smooth operator”. Amazing, relaxed, pain and anxiety free just moments after hittin the bong. I feel happy, at peace and grounded like my Birkenstocks ❤️
s........5
September 2, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
just smoked a small bowl and it has really helped my pain from inflammation. and I'm really relaxed now. the first hit had a nutmeg taste and was really smooth. the buds are a beautiful orange and yellow and covered in white crystals. it has a minty and earth scent. very nice.
h........1
November 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Not really sure how it happened but I ended up with a couple seeds from some smacks that came from a dispensary and when I harvested it I was pleasantly surprised and I've also kept a mother and cloned her several times