Smacks
Smacks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Scooby Snacks and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Smacks is a rare and exclusive strain from Doghouse, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Smacks is 23.58% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Smacks effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Smacks when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Doghouse, Smacks features flavors like spicy, garlic, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Smacks typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Smacks is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Smacks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Smacks strain effects
