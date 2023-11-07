stock photo similar to Smacks
Hybrid

Smacks

Smacks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Scooby Snacks and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Smacks is a rare and exclusive strain from Doghouse, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Smacks is 23.58% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Smacks effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Smacks when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Doghouse, Smacks features flavors like spicy, garlic, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Smacks typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Smacks is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Smacks, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Smacks strain reviews3

November 7, 2023
Very lemony smell upon opening the jar, buds are aromatic, sweet and tender to the touch. Smooth smoke, like Sade sang “smooth operator”. Amazing, relaxed, pain and anxiety free just moments after hittin the bong. I feel happy, at peace and grounded like my Birkenstocks ❤️
September 2, 2023
just smoked a small bowl and it has really helped my pain from inflammation. and I'm really relaxed now. the first hit had a nutmeg taste and was really smooth. the buds are a beautiful orange and yellow and covered in white crystals. it has a minty and earth scent. very nice.
November 3, 2023
Not really sure how it happened but I ended up with a couple seeds from some smacks that came from a dispensary and when I harvested it I was pleasantly surprised and I've also kept a mother and cloned her several times
