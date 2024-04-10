Snackz reviews
f........8
April 10, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
It tastes like a 🧡🍊 orange purple light peel mixed with rich green apples and lemon juice 🥤 and very light on inhale but heavy on exhale .I give it ten out ten.if yours aint very bright ☀️ like sun u got wrong tree
N........6
October 23, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Hits ya straight in the plums! It made me enjoy daily national news and the weather channel.
z........e
January 5, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Snacks aka Mintz Snacks, burns so slowly. I find myself running out of this strain. It is my favorite strain to roll up. Easy to enjoy one joint, or smoke all day and get tasks done. Little bit stemmy. But the smell while breaking it up will make you overlook that